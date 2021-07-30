Advertisement

1 injured in Colchester Causeway helicopter crash

Colchester helicopter crash
Colchester helicopter crash(Colchester Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency crews responding to a helicopter crash in Colchester Friday afternoon.

It happened on the Colchester Causeway around 4:30 p.m. The Colchester Fire chief says the pilot was able to climb out of the burning wreckage and is at the hospital now with minor to moderate injuries. A number of people were on the causeway when it happened but no one was injured.

The helicopter is owned by Burlington tech company Beta Technologies but is not one of their experimental electric aircraft. Company officials say it was a gas-powered helicopter and that the pilot made a precautionary emergency landing on the causeway.

