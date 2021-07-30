Feds to release $120M in COVID-19 funds for Vermont towns

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Treasury has cleared the way for Vermont towns to receive an additional $120 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

The Vermont congressional delegation said the funding had been held back because of a technicality related to local governing bodies. In Vermont, the usual unit of local government is municipalities whereas counties are in much of the country.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch had been working with the Treasury since March to get it to change its ruling, which it did on Friday.

The money is part of the $1.25 billion Vermont is receiving through the federal coronavirus relief package.

