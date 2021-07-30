Advertisement

Festival of Fools gets underway in Burlington

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Downtown Burlington is alive this weekend as performers from all over gather for the Festival of Fools.

The annual event put on by Burlington City Arts is back after the pandemic forced it to cancel last year.

Elissa Borden spoke with BCA’s Zach Williamson and some performers taking part this weekend.

Click here for more information.

