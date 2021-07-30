Advertisement

Heavy rainfall floods roads in southern Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Roads are flooded in parts of southern Vermont as heavy rain fell overnight Thursday.

We’re told highway workers will be out Friday morning to fix road damage.

Bellows Falls Fire Department crews went to the the area of Hyde Hill, Laurel Ave and Wells Streets and found waist-deep water.

Firefighters pumped water from the basements of half a dozen homes.

They warn to be careful on the road, not only because of water but because of leftover debris.

Putney firefighters are busy with water issues as well.

Several roads in town are now closed.

Additions: ⚠️Holland Hill @ Putney MTN RD CLOSED ⚠️Pine Banks Rd - @ Cox Rd to Town Line Rd CLOSED ⚠️East Putney...

Posted by Putney Fire Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Crews say many rivers and waterways have crested and have begun damaging many roads in town. You’re being asked to stay home, avoid streams and rivers and call 911 if you need help.

In Westminster, we’re told a car rolled over on Kurn Hattin Road at Orchard Hill Road.

