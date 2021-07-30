How much does it cost to compete in the Olympics

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - According to the USDA, it costs nearly $235,000 to raise a child from birth to 18 years old. Now, imagine having a child who wants to compete in the Olympics.

Mark Scribner is the managing director of oXYGen Financial Boston. He says someone who wants to compete in table tennis, for example, spends about $20,000 a year and trains 8-12 years. A figure skater easily spends $35,000 to $50,000 a year, not even counting travel expenses.

So when do these competitive athletes make money back? Scribner says not many do and some families go broke.

“Huge undertaking. I liken it to training a fighter pilot. The cost and the amount, I mean you have to do it because you love it. It’s probably not the best financial decision you’ll ever make, but not everything is about money. And it is a huge commitment budget-wise, coaching, and all these different things. You have to really plan for it,” said Scribner.

USA Athletes get $37,500 for a gold medal, $22,500 for a silver medal, and $15,000 for a bronze medal.

Some countries with fewer athletes competing give $1 million gold medal prizes.

