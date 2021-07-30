Advertisement

Kittens rescued from Plattsburgh storm drain

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Six kittens are safe after spending time inside a storm drain.

A Plattsburgh resident found a dead cat next to a storm drain and could hear kittens inside.

Community members got all six kittens out safely. They were taken to the police station.

Officers used syringes to feed the kittens before a local animal rehabilitation expert could come get them.

The good news is every single kitten now has a forever home.

