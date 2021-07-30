Large Bennington chair damaged

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A group searching for a front row seat gets in a bit of trouble.

The Bennington Police Department posted photos of a large chair getting damaged. They say they are trying to find two men and two women.

Officers say Thursday afternoon, the group climbed the large chair outside the Tri State Federal Credit Union.

They apparently broke the seat and one woman got hurt.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.