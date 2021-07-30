NH man pleads guilty to trafficking Chinese women in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for his role in a sex trafficking operation that coerced Chinese women into prostitution in New England.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Shou Chao Li and his wife, Derong Miao, appeared in court Thursday. Miao had already pleaded guilty to five charges last month. According to court documents, the couple admitted renting two Portland properties used for commercial sex and to transporting at least four women between New Hampshire and Maine for prostitution.

Li pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy and four counts of interstate transportation for prostitution. A defense attorney said he would ask for leniency at sentencing.

