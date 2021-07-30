Pets with Potential: Meet Pebbles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Pebbles.

She is quite the playful kitty and loves all the attention one could possibly give her. She loves to be the star of the show and is hoping soon to be the star of someone’s heart.

To learn more about Pebbles, or any of the other animals at Chittenden County Humane Society, check out their website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.