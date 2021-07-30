Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Pebbles

This kitty is looking for her fur-ever home.
This kitty is looking for her fur-ever home.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Pebbles.

She is quite the playful kitty and loves all the attention one could possibly give her. She loves to be the star of the show and is hoping soon to be the star of someone’s heart.

To learn more about Pebbles, or any of the other animals at Chittenden County Humane Society, check out their website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary bridge over Muddy Brook between Kimball Ave. in South Burlington and Marshall...
Bridge replacement to close busy South Burlington-Williston roadway
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Heavy rainfall floods roads in southern Vermont
File photo
COVID case prompts move of Vermont Little League tournament
Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans
Hard’ack Recreational Area opens new lodge, begins pool construction
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase

Latest News

File photo
Sununu vetoes bill to hold NH state primary in August
The Plattsburgh community is raising money for Keith West, a local teacher injured in car...
Plattsburgh concert benefits local teacher injured in crash
Jerry Normandin
South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse
EXPLAINER: Can rent aid avert eviction crisis in Vermont?