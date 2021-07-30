Plattsburgh concert benefits local teacher injured in crash

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh community is raising money for a local teacher fighting for his life after a car accident.

Keith West was involved in a head-on collision on July 23rd that left him with many injuries. He had to be placed in an induced coma after the crash but is awake now and in recovery.

The community wanted to help raise money to help pay for West’s medical bills. The teacher is well-known customer at the Koffee Kat coffee shop, so the store -- along with 100 Margaret, an outdoor performance venue next door -- are teaming up for a benefit Friday.

“When a community is in shock, we have no other way of helping other than a way like this. Everyone wanted to do something and we thought this would be the best thing to do,” said the Koffee Kat’s Patty Waldron.

“Even if somebody doesn’t know Keith West extremely well, I think it’s a community event. It’s about showing everybody in the community that you are an important part here and we notice when you’re not here,” said 100 Margaret’s Joe Ferris.

One of the performers is Josh West, one of Keith’s sons.

The shows are running until 9 p.m. Friday.

