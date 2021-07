CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - A diner fire is under investigation in New Hampshire.

The Claremont Police Department and NH State Fire Marshal’s are on the arson case.

We’re told someone set fire to the Daddypops Tumble Inn Diner located at 1 Main Street.

It happened Thursday night around 9 p.m.

