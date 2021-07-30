Portion of historic steamboat recovered from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A piece of Lake Champlain’s history is on dry land after being under water for more than 200 years.

It’s a piece of the Steamboat Phoenix, a ship that wrecked in the early 1800s, the earliest steamboat we have. Now it’s being studied at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum.

The ship caught fire in 1819 and was wrecked drifting onto the Colchester Shoal.

We have known about the hull’s remains for decades.

The paddle wheels, originally assumed to have burned, were discovered roughly a year ago by Colchester explorer Gary Lafay.

And just three weeks ago, The Maritime Museum in partnership with the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and other researchers, went on a recovery mission for a drive shaft bearing block.

Researchers are looking for a better understanding of the paddle wheels and their design.

It is about 125 pounds of cast iron and is believed to be from the end of the drive shaft where the actual paddle wheel would turn.

Director of Research and Archeology for the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Chris Sabick says despite being only a small part of the ship, they have already and will learn a lot.

“We had initially thought that its position in the remains was related tot he paddle wheels falling off and that might have displaced this bearing and it had fallen to the bottom of the boat. But as we recovered it, we don’t think that’s the case, We think it was a piece that was broken previously and had been replaced, but the recovery of the object will tell us a lot about the design and construction of the paddle wheels as well as the drive shaft that turned them and the machinery that drive the paddle wheels,” said Sabick.

The block itself will be put through a preservation process and put on display at the museum.

Researchers say it’s a long shot, but they’re trying to find a foundry mark - the manufacturer’s branding.

Summer of 2022, they are hoping to produce a 3D model of the hull and paddlewheels.

