Rutland man sentenced following federal drug conviction

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man accused of hitting and dragging a police officer with his vehicle, which led to an officer-involved shooting last year, is now facing prison time following a federal drug conviction.

Michael Goodnough was in federal court and has been sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of probation for cocaine trafficking.

Federal court records show back in October of 2018, the 46-year-old sold cocaine to a someone undercover for $100 in the Beer King parking lot in Rutland.

Police say he regularly sold drugs in the area to support his own drug addiction.

In 2019, we’re told he participated in the federal drug court program, but was kicked out in 2020 following an arrest. If he had successfully completed the program, he would have received a time served sentence.

Goodnough was the man involved in that police shooting last July. He’s been held in jail since that incident after recovering from the gunshot wounds.

The Attorney General found that the police shooting was justified.

Goodnough is still facing state charges for his role in that incident.

