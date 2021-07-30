Advertisement

Sanders joins lawmakers in calling for prison alternative for parents

(Gray News, file)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders has joined a group of lawmakers pushing to create an alternative to incarceration for eligible parents and caregivers in an effort to keep their kids out of foster care.

Supporters say The Families Act would allow federal judges to divert parents and caregivers from prison into a comprehensive program that would better serve them and their families by offering resources, services, and training to meet their needs.

“It’s time to end the international embarrassment of the U.S. locking up more people than any other country on Earth,” Sen. Sanders said in a statement. “We must finally put an end to mass incarceration and invest in alternatives, like the FAMILIES Act, that keep families in Vermont and across the country together, strengthens communities, and rebuilds lives instead of destroying them.”

In Vermont, it’s estimated that 6,000 children experience parental incarceration over the course of a year and that one in 17 Vermont children has had a parent in prison.

The bill was initially sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary bridge over Muddy Brook between Kimball Ave. in South Burlington and Marshall...
Bridge replacement to close busy South Burlington-Williston roadway
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Heavy rainfall floods roads in southern Vermont
File photo
COVID case prompts move of Vermont Little League tournament
Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans
Hard’ack Recreational Area opens new lodge, begins pool construction
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase

Latest News

EXPLAINER: Can rent aid avert eviction crisis in Vermont?
File image
Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit
File photo
Vt. reports 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death
A piece of the drive shaft bearing block recovered from the 200 year-old old wreck of the...
Portion of historic steamboat recovered from Lake Champlain