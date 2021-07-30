Sanders joins lawmakers in calling for prison alternative for parents

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders has joined a group of lawmakers pushing to create an alternative to incarceration for eligible parents and caregivers in an effort to keep their kids out of foster care.

Supporters say The Families Act would allow federal judges to divert parents and caregivers from prison into a comprehensive program that would better serve them and their families by offering resources, services, and training to meet their needs.

“It’s time to end the international embarrassment of the U.S. locking up more people than any other country on Earth,” Sen. Sanders said in a statement. “We must finally put an end to mass incarceration and invest in alternatives, like the FAMILIES Act, that keep families in Vermont and across the country together, strengthens communities, and rebuilds lives instead of destroying them.”

In Vermont, it’s estimated that 6,000 children experience parental incarceration over the course of a year and that one in 17 Vermont children has had a parent in prison.

The bill was initially sponsored by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.

