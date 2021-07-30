Advertisement

South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse

Jerry Normandin
Jerry Normandin(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington School District bus driver faces child sexual abuse charges connected to two cases.

Authorities say Jerry Normandin, 62, of Milton allegedly sexually abused a developmentally disabled child on a bus route over an unspecified period of time.

It comes after Milton Police were already investigating allegations earlier this month that Normandin sexually abused a child back in 2006.

Police arrested Normandin Thursday on charges of aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

The SBSD has also placed Normandin on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The temporary bridge over Muddy Brook between Kimball Ave. in South Burlington and Marshall...
Bridge replacement to close busy South Burlington-Williston roadway
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Heavy rainfall floods roads in southern Vermont
File photo
COVID case prompts move of Vermont Little League tournament
Hard’ack Recreation Area in St. Albans
Hard’ack Recreational Area opens new lodge, begins pool construction
Some 71% of Burlington homeowners are seeing an increase in their tax bills after the first...
Sticker shock: 71% of Burlington homeowners see property tax increase

Latest News

EXPLAINER: Can rent aid avert eviction crisis in Vermont?
Sanders joins lawmakers in calling for prison alternative for parents
File photo
Vt. reports 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death
A piece of the drive shaft bearing block recovered from the 200 year-old old wreck of the...
Portion of historic steamboat recovered from Lake Champlain