South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington School District bus driver faces child sexual abuse charges connected to two cases.
Authorities say Jerry Normandin, 62, of Milton allegedly sexually abused a developmentally disabled child on a bus route over an unspecified period of time.
It comes after Milton Police were already investigating allegations earlier this month that Normandin sexually abused a child back in 2006.
Police arrested Normandin Thursday on charges of aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
The SBSD has also placed Normandin on paid administrative leave.
