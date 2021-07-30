South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington School District bus driver faces child sexual abuse charges connected to two cases.

Authorities say Jerry Normandin, 62, of Milton allegedly sexually abused a developmentally disabled child on a bus route over an unspecified period of time.

It comes after Milton Police were already investigating allegations earlier this month that Normandin sexually abused a child back in 2006.

Police arrested Normandin Thursday on charges of aggravated sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

The SBSD has also placed Normandin on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.