Stuck in Vermont: Winooski sculptor Leslie Fry celebrates five decades of work with new book

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Leslie Fry has been making art since she was a girl growing up in Stowe.

By high school, she had started sculpting. Over the last five decades, she has been experimenting with a variety of mediums and art forms. Her otherworldly mythological beings are adorned with intricate details and always turned out in exquisite footwear. Leslie has exhibited her work internationally, but many locals know her Pomerleau Neighborhood Park sphinx sculptures on Shelburne Road. A recent book with text by William Lipke chronicles the artist’s career over the years.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger recently met up with Fry at her Winooski home and studio.

