Sununu vetoes bill to hold NH state primary in August

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has vetoed a bill that would have moved up the date of New Hampshire’s state primary elections from September to the first Tuesday in August.

New Hampshire is known for its first-in-the-nation presidential primary every four years, but its state primary, held the second Tuesday in September, is one of the nation’s latest. Sununu said he agrees with Secretary of State Bill Gardner that the bill “creates more problems than it solves.”

Sununu said the date change would move the elections and the campaign season into the middle of the summer, when more people would be enjoying their vacations. He also said it could get harder for communities to recruit poll workers and election volunteers.

