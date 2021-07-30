Vermont’s hospitality industry is doing well, but it’s costing visitors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont continues to get national attention for having the highest vaccine rate in the country. People say they see it as a safe place to be during the pandemic, which is giving the Vermont hospitality industry a boost.

However, that’s coming at a cost to visitors. The prices of hotel rooms have gone up. The nightly rate has gone up as well, about 15-to-20-percent in the past two years, at least at Hotel Vermont. The CEO there said that’s been the case for nearly everyone in the area.

“The volume of people that generate is pretty high,” said Joseph Carton, CEO of Westport Hospitality, which owns Hotel Vermont. “The rates automatically go up and the competition kind of stays with that.”

Carton said the number of visitors this year is about triple last year’s.

“In the greater Burlington area, it was about 25to-30-percent occupancy,” said Carton. “This year, it’s in about the 80-to-90-percent range.”

Carton also said social events like postponed weddings from 2020 are overlapping with this year’s events.

Heather Pelham, the state Commissioner of Tourism and Marketing, said the vaccination rate in Vermont could be another reason for the visitor boom.

“Now that folks are being more deliberate about where they travel and how they travel, Vermont is well-positioned to give those visitors a wonderful experience,” Pelham said.

Industry workers like Carton believe just because people want to come to Vermont, it doesn’t mean they’ll be able to. Carton said one thing which is negatively effecting the industry is worker shortage. Hotel Vermont has room for at least 15 more employees.

“We have definitely lost business. There’s no doubt about it,” said Carton. “Primarily the food and beverage side of the business. We operate two restaurants and one isn’t even open Monday and Tuesday and evenings.”

Meanwhile, even though the worker shortage creates difficulties, Pelham said everyone in the lodging industry is still working to provide the best possible service.

She wasn’t able to provide an exact number of influx visitors to the state, but said they will help businesses that have struggled through the past year.

