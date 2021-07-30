Advertisement

Vt. reports 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont daily COVID cases Thursday reached the highest they’ve been since May, with the bulk of infections reported in the Chittenden County area.

Health officials reported 55 new cases, ahead of forecast models provided earlier in the week that predicted daily cases in the 50s by mid-August. Thirty-one of those new cases were in Chittenden County.

Health officials also reported one new death attributed to the virus, bringing the state’s toll to 260.

As of July 20, health officials say 48 cases of the delta variant have been documented in Vermont, 23 of them in Chittenden County.

It comes as new evidence from the CDC shows the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions, prompting new mask mandates and vaccination requirements in some areas.

