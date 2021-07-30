BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy weekend! It was a soggy start across the state this morning, but the hardest hit areas were in southern Vermont, where some locations experienced five inches of rain in the past 24 hours. This caused flash flooding and washed out roadways across southern Vermont. Five inches is impressive any day, but this comes on the heels of an already soaked month for southern parts of the state. A number of sites across Windham County have experienced more than 15″ of rain since July 1.

Fortunately, the last day of July will be a dry one. Skies are clearing across the state this evening. Any leftover showers will end Friday evening, leading to a cool but quiet night across the area. Areas along Lake Champlain will be the warmest of the area overnight with lows in the low 50s. Many other spots will see temperatures dip into the 40s, with low 40s expected across the Northeast Kingdom and areas like Saranac Lake.

Cool and almost fall-like conditions will continue into Saturday, but it will be a pleasant and comfortable day free of rain. Highs will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s across the state despite a good amount of sunshine. The morning will start mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with increasing clouds into Saturday evening.

This increase in clouds precedes our next rain chances, which arrive by Sunday morning. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day on Sunday, with better chances in the afternoon. A few showers are possible into Monday with cooler than average temperatures expected through the start of next week. By mid week, we’ll see temperatures return to the upper 70s to near 80.

