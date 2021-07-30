BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It’s still July for a couple more days, but it certainly won’t feel like. Temperatures are going to be running a good 15 degrees or so below normal today after a cold front came through late Thursday & early Friday with some heavy downpours, especially in our southern counties where there have been some spots with flooding damage.

There will still be some showers & thunderstorms early today, but the rain will be tapering off in the afternoon and we’ll get some clearing going by late afternoon & evening.

It will be a chilly start to the weekend with temperatures starting out in the 40s and low 50s Saturday morning. But then we will be heading for a very nice day with lots of sunshine. It will still be staying cooler than normal, though . . . but comfortably so.

We are still in that fast-moving weather pattern that we have been in lately, so the weather will change again as we get into the second half of the weekend. Sunday will feature more showers and possible thunderstorms, and that will all linger into Monday. We should see some clearing late in the day on Monday.

We may finally string a couple of dry, sunny days in a row for Tuesday & Wednesday, but then there will be another chance for showers as we get into Thursday.

Take MAX Advantage of the weather on Saturday before the unsettled weather comes back in for Sunday. -Gary

