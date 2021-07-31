Advertisement

Employee arrested after stabbing coworker at Himalayan Kitchen and Bar

Stabbing at a local restaurant.
Stabbing at a local restaurant.(Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was taken into custody for aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing his coworker.

Shelburne Police say officers were dispatched to the Himalayan Kitchen and Bar in Shelburne on Thursday night around 7 p.m. for a fight between two employees.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, officers discovered one of the employees involved in the incident had been stabbed. According to police, the victim was transported to the UVMMC emergency room with non life-threatening wounds.

Police say they identified 25-year-old Neema Tamang as the suspect. Tamang was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester helicopter crash
1 injured in Colchester Causeway helicopter crash
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Heavy rainfall floods roads in southern Vermont
File photo
Vt. reports 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death
Jerry Normandin
South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse
Visitor checks in to the Hotel Vermont in Burlington
Vermont hotel rooms will cost you more

Latest News

Jet skiing competition returns to Lake Champlain
Jet skiing competition returns to Lake Champlain
Bhutanese Nepali Dance Group awarded community grant
Bhutanese Nepali Dance Group awarded community grant
What to do Saturday, July 31
Fun things to do in our region this weekend.
What to do Saturday, July 31