Employee arrested after stabbing coworker at Himalayan Kitchen and Bar

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was taken into custody for aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing his coworker.

Shelburne Police say officers were dispatched to the Himalayan Kitchen and Bar in Shelburne on Thursday night around 7 p.m. for a fight between two employees.

Police say when they arrived on the scene, officers discovered one of the employees involved in the incident had been stabbed. According to police, the victim was transported to the UVMMC emergency room with non life-threatening wounds.

Police say they identified 25-year-old Neema Tamang as the suspect. Tamang was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.