Home Safety Fair in Williston gives Vermonters Tips and Tricks to Secure their Home

Your home should be a safe-haven -- and a local group is helping owners protect themselves and their families.

“Whether it be identify theft, home virus safety, crime, in your home, preventing it, radon, water quality, good home safety practices... It’s all here, said Mike Berk, CEO of the Northwestern Vermont board of realtors.

Berk tells us he wanted to give back to the community and host a fair that touches on issues his group sees time and time again in homes they sell.

“We’re always looking to do what we can to promote good safety for our clients and to the public in generals which is what this is all about,” said Berk.

The Williston Police Department was there to discuss tips to prevent break ins and fraud, all while their therapy dog Duke got to meet members of the community.

“All this information here is for you to get. The more info you have the safer you’re going to be, a lot of people out here today - I hope they get that safety to keep you safe, and they don’t actually have to call us because you have safe habits,” said officer Matthew Cohen of the Williston Police Department.

The Williston Fire Department was offering free smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors to encourage folks to install the potentially life-saving devices.

“Something that’s gonna notify you of any toxic fumes from fire such as carbon monoxide it’s really important as a homeowner or a renter wherever you may be,” said Jim Wells of the Williston Fire Department.

The Vermont Department of Health provided radon awareness information, the Be Seat Smart program provided car seat fittings, and Closer Look Home Inspections gave tips about how to keep your home’s structure up to par.

“It’s a great source of information for keeping a house safe and secure,” said Steve Myers of South Hero, who attended the fair.

