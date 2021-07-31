Jet skiing competition returns to Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Dozens of jet skiers are powering up and hitting Lake Champlain this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, The International Jet Skiing and Boating Association National Championship is returning to Plattsburgh City Beach on Saturday and Sunday after a pandemic-related hiatus last year.

Competitors from all across the country will race around a 30-buoy course on the lake in hopes of being crowned the fastest and moving onto the world championships in the fall.

Alyssa Senecal with the North Country Chamber of Commerce says the competition brings hundreds of people to the area and is positively impacting the local economy.

“I’ve had a couple of hotels reach out and say they’re completely booked which is awesome to hear,” Senecal said. “They’re going out to our restaurants and enjoying our shops. They’re just out and about and spending money in our area which is always the perk of these events especially after a pandemic year.”

The world finals will be held in Lake Havasu city in Arizona from October 2nd to 10th.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.