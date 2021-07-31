Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are searching for a man involved in a Saturday morning shooting.

Police say the shootout, during which multiple people were firing guns at each other, happened at around 3:15 a.m. at Simon’s Mobil on South Winooski Avenue. None of the individuals have been named.

Police say three men got into a physical altercation. Two arrived at the gas station in a truck together. The third man showed up in another vehicle.

They say one of the men from the truck punched the third man in the head. The third man then fired a bullet at the attacker, missing him. The two men started firing back at the third man, missing him, too.

The third man fled on foot and was chased by the other two men.

Police are still searching for and trying to identify the third man. The suspect is a black male who was wearing dark shorts with a light-colored stripe down the sides, white shoes, and a white zippered jacket/sweatshirt over a white t-shirt. He arrived in a light-colored SUV that police say is likely a silver Nissan Rogue. Police say an unknown person was driving the car.

Police have arrested the other two men and a woman who was also involved. During the detainment, police found a large amount of crack cocaine in the truck. They haven’t said what charges the suspects face.

Police say one of the men was a living in the Plattsburg Avenue home that was shot with numerous bullets last August while children were inside. The other man was a shot twice in the leg last September. Police say they believe that incident may be related to another shooting that happened last summer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

While Burlington police were addressing this shooting, they say South Burlington Police, Colchester Police, and University of Vermont Police responded to other service calls.

