Advertisement

Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout

Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other early Saturday morning at Simon's Mobil on...
Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other early Saturday morning at Simon's Mobil on South Winooski Avenue in Burlington.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are searching for a man involved in a Saturday morning shooting.

Police say the shootout, during which multiple people were firing guns at each other, happened at around 3:15 a.m. at Simon’s Mobil on South Winooski Avenue. None of the individuals have been named.

Police say three men got into a physical altercation. Two arrived at the gas station in a truck together. The third man showed up in another vehicle.

They say one of the men from the truck punched the third man in the head. The third man then fired a bullet at the attacker, missing him. The two men started firing back at the third man, missing him, too.

The third man fled on foot and was chased by the other two men.

Police are still searching for and trying to identify the third man. The suspect is a black male who was wearing dark shorts with a light-colored stripe down the sides, white shoes, and a white zippered jacket/sweatshirt over a white t-shirt. He arrived in a light-colored SUV that police say is likely a silver Nissan Rogue. Police say an unknown person was driving the car.

Police have arrested the other two men and a woman who was also involved. During the detainment, police found a large amount of crack cocaine in the truck. They haven’t said what charges the suspects face.

Police say one of the men was a living in the Plattsburg Avenue home that was shot with numerous bullets last August while children were inside. The other man was a shot twice in the leg last September. Police say they believe that incident may be related to another shooting that happened last summer.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

While Burlington police were addressing this shooting, they say South Burlington Police, Colchester Police, and University of Vermont Police responded to other service calls.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester helicopter crash
One injured in Colchester Causeway helicopter crash
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Heavy rainfall floods roads in southern Vermont
File photo
Vt. reports 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death
Jerry Normandin
South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse
Visitor checks in to the Hotel Vermont in Burlington
Vermont hotel rooms will cost you more

Latest News

Williston holds home safety fair
Home Safety Fair in Williston gives Vermonters Tips and Tricks to Secure their Home
Stabbing at a local restaurant.
Employee arrested after stabbing coworker at Himalayan Kitchen and Bar
Jet skiing competition returns to Lake Champlain
Jet skiing competition returns to Lake Champlain
Bhutanese Nepali Dance Group awarded community grant
Bhutanese Nepali Dance Group awarded community grant