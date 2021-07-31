What to do Saturday, July 31

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Saturday, July 31.

The Festival of Fools will be taking over downtown Burlington Saturday, July 31.

The event will be going on throughout the weekend to celebrate various street performing groups. You can expect juggling, dancing, live music performances, and so much more. It all starts Saturday, July 31 at 12 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.The event is free and open to the public.

After The Festival of Fools wraps up for the night, a glow party will then take over.

You can grab a friend, throw on anything that flashes, or glows in the dark, and come on by. There will be live music, various vendors, and free food. This is an 18 plus event, tickets cost $10 per person, gates open at 8 p.m., on Saturday, July 31, and the performances will begin by 10 p.m.

If you’re looking for something to do with the whole family, Winooski Parks and Recreation has got you covered. On Saturday, July 31 they will be hosting a summer movie night in Landry Park.

You can swing by with your own lawn chairs, blankets, and snack to watch Disney’s Moana for free. It all starts Saturday, July 31 at 8:30 p.m.

