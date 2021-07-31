Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last day of July will again feel more like September. That said, we have a beautiful day on the way. It will be mostly sunny, though clouds will increase late in the day. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight won’t be as chilly as last night, with lows in the 50s. Sunday will be more active, with showers, especially during the afternoon. There is the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours are possible south, so isolated flash flooding isn’t out of the question.

Some showers are expected Monday, but mainly during the morning. Summer will make a comeback during the week, with highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, then showers are likely Thursday, and possibly a few showers and thunderstorms Friday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester helicopter crash
1 injured in Colchester Causeway helicopter crash
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Heavy rainfall floods roads in southern Vermont
File photo
Vt. reports 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death
Jerry Normandin
South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse
Visitor checks in to the Hotel Vermont in Burlington
Vermont hotel rooms will cost you more

Latest News

KULY
Friday Weathercast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast