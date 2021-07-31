BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The last day of July will again feel more like September. That said, we have a beautiful day on the way. It will be mostly sunny, though clouds will increase late in the day. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight won’t be as chilly as last night, with lows in the 50s. Sunday will be more active, with showers, especially during the afternoon. There is the chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. A few heavy downpours are possible south, so isolated flash flooding isn’t out of the question.

Some showers are expected Monday, but mainly during the morning. Summer will make a comeback during the week, with highs back in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, then showers are likely Thursday, and possibly a few showers and thunderstorms Friday.

