11th Annual Swanton Car Show back on the road

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Swanton’s 11th annual car show commenced Saturday afternoon, marking an exciting return after last year’s event was canceled due to Covid-19.

About 195 cars rolled into Franklin county ; from New York, New Hampshire, and of course across Vermont. Car owners and visitors soaked up the sun and got to see some really cool rides in the process.

“I think the big draw for Swanton is the location, we’re in the village green, it’s dry it’s clean, it brings a lot of people into the community, they go to our stores and our restaraunts, we have great food and vendors here,” said Mark Rocheleau of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s car show is dedicated to Steven Stanko, a long time car show attendee who passed away last year. Stanko’s family and his car were there to support the event and honor his memory.

