Barton man involved in July shooting back behind bars
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barton man involved in a shooting earlier this month and was recently released from custody for that crime is back behind bars.
Police say 35-year-old Brent Bapp violated his court-ordered conditions of release Friday night and then resisted arrest.
Bapp was arrested on July 11 for threatening and abusive behavior. Police responded to gunshots fired into a Barton home the night before. While Bapp didn’t pull the trigger his charges are related to that incident.
He’s now lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility on lack of $10,000 bail.
