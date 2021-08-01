Advertisement

Barton man involved in July shooting due in court for violating conditions

Brent Bapp, 35, of Barton
Brent Bapp, 35, of Barton(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Barton man involved in a shooting earlier this month and was recently released from custody for that crime was put back behind bars.

Police say 35-year-old Brent Bapp violated his court-ordered conditions of release Friday night and then resisted arrest.

Bapp was arrested on July 11 for threatening and abusive behavior. Police responded to gunshots fired into a Barton home the night before. While Bapp didn’t pull the trigger his charges are related to that incident.

He’s was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility but was released on $10,000 bail. Bapp is due in court Tuesday.

