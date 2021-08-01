Advertisement

Burlington man arrested for assault, hate crime

Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington man police say beat another person in Battery Park Saturday morning is behind bars.

Police say they arrested 33-year-old Matthew Kaigle Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Burlington Police Department without incident. That’s right next to where the hate crime occurred.

Kaigle is now lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail. He’s only to be released to a responsible adult.

He’s accused of punching and kicking another man around 9:45 Saturday morning. The victim tells police Kaigle made racist comments before the assault.

Kaigle is due in court on Monday.

