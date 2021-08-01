Burlington’s Old North Enders revive The Ramble

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday Burlington’s old north enders celebrated the tight-knit community with the 2021 revival of The Ramble.

Hundreds of Queen City residents explored side streets where neighbors displayed art, yard sale items, and their gardens. Outside the Old North End Community Center, vendors were selling everything from food to jewelry. Kids and kids-at-heart could snag a free ice cream and jump in the bounce house.

