Advertisement

CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont recently recorded it’s highest number of COVID-19 cases since May, and now the CDC is declaring transmission in the state’s most populated county is ‘substantial.’

While Chittenden County’s case count continues to rise, the rest of Vermont’s transmission levels remain at a ‘moderate’ to ‘low’ qualification.

In the past two weeks, there’s been 149 cases in Chittenden County. That’s almost four times higher than the next most infected county, Rutland.

With Festival of Fools happening in downtown Burlington, Vermont visitors say they’re being cautious of the new Delta variant.

“Yes, it has concerned me, especially when there’s so many people coming in from other places. You don’t know what their vaccination rate is,” said Jay Laurie, who hails from Syracuse.

“I encourage people to educate themselves and do what they feel is best for themselves and the public,” said visitor Andrea Agava.

More than 83% of Vermonters 12 years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men fired multiple gunshots at each other early Saturday morning at Simon's Mobil on...
Man wanted for downtown Burlington shootout
Colchester helicopter crash
One injured in Colchester Causeway helicopter crash
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Burlington man accused of assault, hate crime
Stabbing at a local restaurant.
Employee arrested after stabbing coworker at Himalayan Kitchen and Bar
Jerry Normandin
South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse

Latest News

Maplefields surveillance footage shows the suspect is a man wearing an orange T-shirt,...
Police searching for Pittsford armed robbery suspect
The spot where a bullet went through the ice machine at Simon's Mobil during Saturday morning's...
Community members react to Burlington shootout
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Burlington man accused of assault, hate crime
Matthew Kaigle, 33, of Burlington
Burlington man arrested for assault, hate crime