CDC: Chittenden County transmission levels ‘substantial’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont recently recorded it’s highest number of COVID-19 cases since May, and now the CDC is declaring transmission in the state’s most populated county is ‘substantial.’

While Chittenden County’s case count continues to rise, the rest of Vermont’s transmission levels remain at a ‘moderate’ to ‘low’ qualification.

In the past two weeks, there’s been 149 cases in Chittenden County. That’s almost four times higher than the next most infected county, Rutland.

With Festival of Fools happening in downtown Burlington, Vermont visitors say they’re being cautious of the new Delta variant.

“Yes, it has concerned me, especially when there’s so many people coming in from other places. You don’t know what their vaccination rate is,” said Jay Laurie, who hails from Syracuse.

“I encourage people to educate themselves and do what they feel is best for themselves and the public,” said visitor Andrea Agava.

More than 83% of Vermonters 12 years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

