Community members react to Burlington shootout

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Charges are pending for three people connected to a downtown Burlington shooting early Saturday morning. It happened at the Simon’s Mobil across from City Market.

“Peace. We need peace. We don’t need drugs,” said Ahmed, a Burlington transient. He says he was asleep across the street from Simon’s Mobil Saturday. “Around 3:20, I heard shots. So I woke up and saw two black people shooting each other,” Ahmed continued.

Burlington Police say three men were involved in the shooting, which was captured on the gas station’s surveillance cameras. We showed the video to people near the scene Sunday.

“I definitely don’t expect to see that. I know there’s a population in Burlington that’s not earthy, crunchy, like, college students, but that’s very surprising,” said UVM student, Molly Ryan.

“It’s so sad. More and more stuff is happening like this everyday in random places,” said Jonathan Rivera, who is visiting from out-of-state.

Two men and a woman, who was also involved, were arrested after driving away from the scene. While making the arrests, police say they found a sizeable amount of crack cocaine in their truck.

“They’re selling deadly drugs,” Ahmed said. “Lots of homeless people die and overdose from those drugs.”

The shooting happened just around the corner from Church Street where the Festival of Fools is taking place. According to Google Maps, it’s only .01 miles between the heart of downtown Burlington and where the shooting happened. Most people visiting the area say they didn’t know about the shootout but also say they weren’t really surprised.

“It happens in any city,” said Elieen Wolff, who is visiting from Utah with her husband, Vince. “It’s pretty typical where we’re from,” he added.

Ryan called the shooting a wakeup call.

“It’s reality. It’s a good reminder we aren’t in a total bubble up here,” Ryan said. “There is guns and stuff.”

Burlington Police are still searching for the third man involved in Saturday’s shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (802) 658-2704.

We reached out to the Mayor’s office for comment and haven’t heard back.

