Advertisement

Essex Town tops Addison County for Little League Baseball state title

First championship since 1999, team will play in New England regional
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in 22 years, the Essex Town All Stars are Little League State Champions following a 2-1 win over Addison County Saturday afternoon at Schifilliti Park in Burlington. With the title, Essex Town earns the right to represent Vermont at the New England Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut.

Bryce Barber did most of the heavy lifting for Essex Town. He struck out 11 while keeping Addison County off the board for the first five innings, and Barber also drove in both Essex runs with a towering opposite field blast in the third.

Addison County threatened in the bottom of the sixth in a game they needed to win to force a decisive championship game Sunday. Hits by Cam Castillo, Ryan Brouillard, and Stef Johnson drove in Addison County’s first run of the game and forced Barber off the mound.

By Michael McDougall came on in relief, retiring Bryce Phelps on a big slider. And with the bases loaded, Max Smith tracked down a looper off the bat of Mason Forand to seal the deal.

“I just was shaking the whole entire way there,” Smith said of the final out. “I just wanted to catch it so bad. I was thinking, it’s gonna go over my head, it’s not gonna go over my head.”

“Awesome, we’re gonna go to Bristol,” Barber added. “First time in 22 years. It’s just awesome.”

That tournament in Bristol runs August 8th through the 14th. In an interesting quirk, this Essex Town team might have the best chance of anyone in years to end Vermont’s wait for a first ever Little League World Series qualifier: the tournament will return with its typical 16 team field, but due to travel concerns related to COVID, there will be no international competition. Both finalists from the regional will claim a spot in Williamsport.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester helicopter crash
One injured in Colchester Causeway helicopter crash
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Heavy rainfall floods roads in southern Vermont
Jerry Normandin
South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse
File photo
Vt. reports 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death
Stabbing at a local restaurant.
Employee arrested after stabbing coworker at Himalayan Kitchen and Bar

Latest News

Post 91, Brattleboro advance to championship round
Legion Baseball State Tournament scores and highlights for Saturday, July 31st
Essex duo chasing state titles on the water and diamond
Reelin’ ‘em in and swingin’ for the fences
Rallycross racer behind the wheel of a late model this Summer
Martell running Thunder Road schedule
Peru, Vt. native, US Women’s 8 finish 4th
Friends and family cheer on Brooke Mooney