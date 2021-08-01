Looking ahead: Week of August 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of August 2.

Starting Monday, Aug. 2, crews will begin to replace the temporary bridge over Muddy Brook. This is the bridge that connects South Burlington and Williston.

The temporary bridge is currently where Marshall Avenue in Williston turns into Kimball Avenue in South Burlington. Starting Aug. 2, that road will be closed to all traffic as crews work. There will be a signed detour in place for all drivers to follow.

The road is anticipated to re-open to a minimum of 1-way alternating traffic in late Nov. The project is expected to be done by Spring 2022.

On Tuesday, August 3, Essex Police will host a national night out at Essex High School. This is a community event aimed at strengthening the police’s relationship with the public. There will be free hot dogs, drinks, and cremes. You can also expect there to be various activities and games. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will go on until 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 3.

Tuesday, Aug. 3 is also the last day to register for the 8th Annual Suicide Prevention Symposium.

The deadline to register is by 5 p.m. that night. The conference will begin the following day, Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 9 a.m. This year’s theme is “connecting communities to support and sustain suicide prevention.” Anyone is welcomed to attend and learn more about current and upcoming resources, best practices, and ongoing conversations surrounding suicide and self-harm prevention.

The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to remind hunters that muzzleloader season antless deer permit applications are available until Wednesday, Aug. 4. The muzzleloader season runs from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31 and from Dec. 4 through Dec. 12. This season will have antlerless permits available for 19 of Vermont’s 21 Wildlife Management Units.

Landowners who post their land may not apply for a landowner priority muzzleloader antlerless deer permit. But they are eligible to apply in the regular lottery for an antlerless deer permit. A lottery drawing of the permit recipients will be held in mid-September.

