New restaurant struggles to fill positions

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Worker shortages are making it tough for local businesses to keep their doors open. Tom’s American restaurant in Milton is one of them.

Owner Tom MacNichols says he planned to open the spot right before the pandemic hit.

Once the state started reopening, he says he struggled to find staff. MacNichols says he finally began hiring this spring. Last week, the restaurant had a soft opening.

“Everybody is equal in the restaurant. There is no dishwasher or front of house. There isn’t anything that makes anyone different. We’re all part of a team, and I like to stress that to everyone,” MacNichols said.

He says the restaurant could use another eight to 10 people on the floor.

