North Country community raises thousands for veteran’s surgery

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - North Country Cross Fit athletes fundraised more than $5,000 for retired Army Captain Bergan Flannigan Saturday. She’s scheduled to undergo life-changing, expensive surgery next month.

Dozens of Cross Fit athletes participated in the fundraiser to offset the cost of Flannigan's surgery (WCAX)

Flannigan lost her leg during a 2009 deployment in Afghanistan. Now, she needs a new prosthetic. The surgery could cost anywhere between $50,000 to $60,000.

North Country Cross Fit honors veterans with what are called Hero WODs, or “workouts of the day.” So, athletes spent the day at the gym lifting weights to take some of the burden off Flannigan.

Related Stories:

North Country veteran injured in Afghanistan prepares for life-changing surgery

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.