Old Stone House Museum seeking artists to transform trail into art display

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Old Stone House Museum in Brownington is looking for creators across New England to apply for their Open Interpretation contest.

Executive Director Molly Veysey says they’re looking for four artists to create work that will transform a new one-mile trail that was built around the property last year into an art display.

The trail is in honor of Alexander Twilight, the first Black man elected to the Vermont Legislature back in 1836.

Vesey says diversity is the focus of the project and they want to see how artists in rural areas interpret and celebrate diversity.

The project also seeks to give more use to the trail.

“There’s a lot of people who use the trail daily with dogs and children and just to be outside during this otherwise difficult and tenuous and time,” Veysey said. “And things to look at and learn from and interpret on your own is just an additional piece that we wanted to explore this year.”

The four chosen artists will have all winter and spring to produce a piece that will be displayed along the Alexander Twilight trail. Artists will have all winter and spring to produce a piece that will be displayed along it.

If you’re interested, you must apply by Aug. 31. Veysey says all types of artists are encouraged to apply.

The finalists could get between $7,500 to $10,000.

