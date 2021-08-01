Advertisement

Tenants prepare for unknown as eviction moratorium ends

Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) - Tenants who are months behind on rent now face the end to a federal eviction moratorium Saturday.

Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium could result in millions of people being evicted in the coming weeks, forcing some to become homeless just as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading.

The Biden administration announced Thursday it will allow a nationwide ban to expire. It argued that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium could only be extended until the end of the month.

