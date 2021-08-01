Advertisement

Vermont officials seeking federal funds for flood cleanup

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Emergency Management is trying to secure federal funds to repair the damage caused by widespread flooding in the southern part of the state Thursday and Friday.

Vermont officials have already identified more than $1 million in damage throughout Bennington and Windham counties, and that’s just the preliminary assessment. The money could cover public roads and buildings fixes, tree and debris removal, and municipal employees’ overtime pay, contractor help, equipment rentals, and other storm costs.

“This storm was significant for southern Vermont,” Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said. “Infrastructure damage of that magnitude will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to restore infrastructure. Without federal assistance the taxpayers in those communities will experience a serious hardship.”

But FEMA must verify the cost before Gov. Phil Scott can ask for a major disaster declaration. To qualify for that, Vermont must show at least $1 million in response and public infrastructure recovery costs.

Homeowners should report damage to their insurance company and 2-1-1. If you need help, contact the Vermont Divisions of Financial Regulation Insurance division at 800-964-1784.

