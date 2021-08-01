Advertisement

Volunteers restore and repair old headstones in Milton cemetery

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our loved ones mean the world to us, even after they pass away. We all want to know their permanent resting site is taken care of. A group of volunteers is doing just that.

“If you value the history of your city, town, municipality, the state of Vermont, this is that history,” said Tom Giffin, the president of the Vermont Old Cemetery Association, also known as VOCA. The group’s goal is to preserve history while respecting lost loved ones.

Milton Town Manager, Don Turne, said Saturday was the second time volunteers have hosted a workshop in Milton. “It’s important for families to visit. There’s so much history,” Turner said. “Some of these stones are 200 or 300 years old. Nobody comes to visit. It’s important to revitalize them.”

Volunteers helped reset and repair headstones. VOCA member, Nicole Vecchi, said the goal of these workshops is to teach others how to better maintain the grounds. “There is a certain way you want to clean a stone,” Vecchi said. “That’s what we’re hoping when we come to a workshop like this, we propagate that knowledge.”

Vecchi notes power washing or bleaching will damage the head stone.

What they do to clean the stones is give them a dry scrub, spritz them with some water, then a chemical called D/2. Once the D/2 is on the stone, they scrub the lichen off. Even once the liken is off, they leave the D/2 on the stone so it can continue to break down grime over time.

“Just trying to make these places, which is very important to us, a better place to visit and making sure people know their loved ones are being cared for,” Turner said when asked about the importance of the project.

Giffin said they host these workshops almost every weekend. The next one is August 14 at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Vergennes.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester helicopter crash
One injured in Colchester Causeway helicopter crash
Courtesy: Bellows Falls Fire Department
Heavy rainfall floods roads in southern Vermont
Jerry Normandin
South Burlington school bus driver charged with child sexual abuse
File photo
Vt. reports 55 new COVID cases, 1 new death
Stabbing at a local restaurant.
Employee arrested after stabbing coworker at Himalayan Kitchen and Bar

Latest News

Dozens of Cross Fit athletes participated in the fundraiser to offset the cost of Flannigan's...
North Country community raises thousands for veteran’s surgery
Burliington's Old North End hosts The Ramble every year
Burlington’s Old North Enders revive The Ramble
Flood damage from July storm
Vermont officials seeking federal funds for flood cleanup
Home Safety Fair in Williston
Home safety fair offers Vermonters tips and tricks on security