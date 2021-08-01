What to do Sunday, August 1

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region on August 1.

Billings Farm and Museum is hosting an Antique Tractor Day Sunday, August 1. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can see various tractor models on display. The models range from the 1920′s right up until the 1970′s. This family-friendly event will include a tractor-drawn wagon, pedal tractor pulls, and more.

While you’re checking out the rigs, you can also learn some fun facts about the history of the machines. And how the tractors have been restored in the modern day. Ticket costs vary depending on age.

If tractors aren’t your thing, maybe yoga is.

Silver Lake State Park is hosting a Family Yoga event. Participants will have to pay a day pass rate to the state park to enter. But A day pass will allow you access to the playground, restrooms, and picnic area. There will even be a chance for some animal-themed yoga. Families are suggested to bring their own towels and mats.

The yoga group will meet in front of the Nature Center at Silver Lake State Park at 10 a.m.

You can also take the family to meet a long-lost dinosaur. Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich is hosting a Meet the Allosaurus event. Starting at 10:30 a.m. you can join the museum in examining the bones of a giant predator. Families will be able to see how the Allosaurus survived the Jurassic.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children 2-17.

