YCQM August 1, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cat Viglienzoni talks with Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick from the UVM Vaccine Testing Center about their work, the potential of mRNA vaccine technology to combat malaria, and what recent news from the FDA means for pediatric trials of COVID vaccines.

Darren Perron speaks with infectious disease expert Dr. Tim Lahey from the UVM Medical Center about the spread of the Delta variant – and what other variants they are watching out for.

Cat Viglienzoni speaks Annalise Lockhart, the director of the short film “Inheritance”, about filming in Vermont and what inspired her sci-fi film following a black family’s fight to keep land in Vermont.

YCQM
