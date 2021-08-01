Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The first day of August will be active, with showers today, especially during the afternoon. Some heavy downpours are possible, especially south where it’s not needed. Flash flooding isn’t out of the question in the southern half of the region. A thunderstorm is possible. Rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch and a half of is possible into early Monday morning. Monday is looking much quieter, with morning showers giving way to afternoon sunshine.

Summer will make a comeback during the week, though excessive heat is not expected. Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine, with highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures will get into the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday and Saturday are looking a little unsettled, with a few showers or thunderstorms possible both days. Highs will be in the low 80s, and lows in the low 60s.

