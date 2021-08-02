A-maze-ing fun in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Great Vermont Corn Maze opened up for the season this weekend and people are out making the most of it.

Management at the farm in Danville says it takes about two to three hours to get through the whole thing which sits on 24 acres of land in the Northeast Kingdom.

There are two mazes for challenge seekers to walk through, the Big Maze and the much shorter Scenic Maze.

The Great Vermont Corn Maze has been in operation since 1999.

Management says it was fully booked out during the pandemic. That’s partially because they cut capacity by 40%, but also because it was a great outdoor activity.

But even post-pandemic, they have had good turnout so far this year!

“Mazers” we spoke to said it was a lot of fun.

“Really confusing,” Matthew Minihan laughed.

“We’re camping over at Sugar Ridge and we were looking at the map for fun things to do and thought this would be a fun outing for all the kiddos,” Julie Minihan said.

“There was a whole treasure hunt and there was a water stone, an earth stone and a heart stone, so we had to find all three stones in these special little houses. It was awesome,” Brianna Minihan said.

The Great Vermont Corn Maze is open all week and is by reservation only. There are dates available through Oct.11. Click here for all the information.

Once the corn is cut down later on this fall, it’s turned into feed for cows.

Our Elissa Borden talked to the owner to learn more about the process behind the a-maze-ing activity.

