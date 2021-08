TOKYO (AP) - Simone Biles will compete on balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics after pulling out of three individual event finals.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

