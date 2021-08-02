Advertisement

Canada fines US travelers for providing fake vaccination documents

The Public Health Agency of Canada says two travelers who arrived in Toronto from the U.S. have been fined for providing fake COVID-19 proof of vaccination documents and lying about pre-departure tests.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TORONTO - The Public Health Agency of Canada says two travelers who arrived in Toronto from the U.S. have been fined close to CDN$20,000 (US$16,029.37) for providing fake COVID-19 proof of vaccination documents and lying about pre-departure tests.

The pair also didn’t comply with requirements to stay at a government-authorized hotel or to get tested upon arrival, the agency said in a news release Friday.

The travelers arrived last week and were handed four fines totaling CND $19,720 ( US$15,804.96) each.

“For all travelers coming to Canada, it is important to be informed and to plan in advance,” the release said. “It is the traveler’s responsibility to ensure they are eligible to enter Canada and that they meet all of the mandatory requirements.”

Canada eased quarantine requirements on July 5 for fully vaccinated Canadians and foreign nationals with an exemption to enter the country, but they must upload their proof of vaccination documents to the ArriveCAN app before entry.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are still required to stay for three days at a government-approved hotel, quarantine for 14 days and undergo tests pre-departure, post-arrival and eight days later.

