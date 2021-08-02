Farmers get pandemic help in navigating Vermont’s economy

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Some businesses fared better than others during COVID-19 but all are trying to make a comeback now and they’re not doing it alone.

If you wanted to start a business in the field of farm or forestry, you might be an expert with an incredible product but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re an expert in navigating Vermont’s economy.

The pandemic makes that even more complicated, but a program is here to help.

“The plan had to change because we were seeing an increased demand for both CSA shares and vegetables in general,” said Karin Bellemare, the owner of Bare Roots Farm.

On the mountain ridge in Williamstown, Bare Roots was going as fast as they could. Bellemare describes it as turbulent.

“We had to do a lot of pivoting, very quickly, lets redo the crop plan. We didn’t keep the store open and switched entirely to online sales, all the CSA sales went online all the vegetable sales went online,” said Bellemare.

But since the farm opened in 2014, and the farm store opened two years ago, they have had backup.

“A business coaching program for all kinds of farm and forest product businesses,” said Liz Gleason with the Vermont Farm and Forest Viability Program.

The Vermont Farm and Forest Viability Program has been around for almost 20 years and is part of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.

It focuses on long-term planning, business management as well as navigation of state programs and funds. They typically would see around 100-150 businesses, during COVID they made contact with over 500.

It uses personal advisors as well as other organizations and can create pipelines for a businesses cashflow or even transferring business to the next generation.

During the pandemic, the program was necessary to help businesses survive by helping them apply for relief money and navigate an emergency response.

“A rapid response COVID recovery program, and we have worked with over 500 businesses through that,” said Gleason.

Gleason says while there was massive disruption, 97% of businesses they have reached out to are still above water. She says they don’t plan on stopping, especially as the economy calms down -- it’s about forward thinking.

Bellemare says the program was crucial.

“Making those decisions when there wasn’t a lot of information was very stressful, and I feel like there was a lot of pressure on us to meet the need of the community as well as make the decisions that wouldn’t be detrimental to our business and our life. So having someone to check in with frequently, sometimes calling at random times, gave us the confidence to make the choices that we did,” said Bellemare.

Bellemare still plans for help.

“All the information that I have whether it’s to go in this direction or this direction, I feel like I have all the information I need and the support to make any sort of decision surrounding the business,” said Bellemare.

Bare Roots says they were attempting to meet the needs of the community as well as make good decisions for their business.

Because of that, Bellemare described the program as essential and even at the peak of the pandemic they felt like they had someone in their corner to help, a team of advisors she says was there every step of the way.

